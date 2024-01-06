Peebles and Liberty host Western Kentucky

Liberty Flames (11-4) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -3;…

Liberty Flames (11-4) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Brody Peebles scored 25 points in Liberty’s 88-46 win against the Boyce Bulldogs.

The Hilltoppers have gone 6-0 at home. Western Kentucky is eighth in college basketball with 42.9 points in the paint led by Rodney Howard averaging 8.0.

The Flames have gone 1-1 away from home. Liberty is second in the CUSA scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

Western Kentucky scores 80.4 points, 19.1 more per game than the 61.3 Liberty allows. Liberty has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

The Hilltoppers and Flames square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Hilltoppers. Tyrone Marshall is averaging 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Kyle Rode is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 12.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.