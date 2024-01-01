Peebles’ 25 lead Liberty past Boyce 88-46

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brody Peebles scored 25 points in Liberty’s 88-46 win against Boyce on Monday. Peebles was 10…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brody Peebles scored 25 points in Liberty’s 88-46 win against Boyce on Monday.

Peebles was 10 of 15 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Flames (11-4). Zach Cleveland added 13 points while finishing 6 of 6 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Kaden Metheny shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Liberty made 15 3-pointers and Boyce made 17 field goals.

Brody Madeira led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Trevor Nauert added 10 points for Boyce. In addition, Davent’e Stone finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

