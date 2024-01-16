Pedulla leads Virginia Tech against Virginia after 33-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-6, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 2-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-6, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 2-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Sean Pedulla scored 33 points in Virginia Tech’s 75-71 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers are 9-0 in home games. Virginia is fourth in the ACC with 15.4 assists per game led by Reece Beekman averaging 5.9.

The Hokies are 2-3 in conference play. Virginia Tech is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Virginia’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Hokies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beekman is shooting 46.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Pedulla is averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Hokies. Tyler Nickel is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

