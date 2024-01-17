Pedulla leads Virginia Tech against Virginia after 33-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-6, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 2-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-6, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 2-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Sean Pedulla scored 33 points in Virginia Tech’s 75-71 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-0 in home games. Virginia has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Hokies are 2-3 in conference play. Virginia Tech is fifth in the ACC with 15.1 assists per game led by Pedulla averaging 4.1.

Virginia’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Dunn is averaging 9.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, two steals and 2.1 blocks for the Cavaliers. Reece Beekman is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Pedulla is averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Hokies. Lynn Kidd is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.