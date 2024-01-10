Pedulla leads Virginia Tech against No. 21 Clemson after 26-point game

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (9-5, 1-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (9-5, 1-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts the No. 21 Clemson Tigers after Sean Pedulla scored 26 points in Virginia Tech’s 77-74 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hokies are 7-0 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-2 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Virginia Tech’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Clemson allows. Clemson averages 13.4 more points per game (80.3) than Virginia Tech allows (66.9).

The Hokies and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedulla is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Hokies. Lynn Kidd is averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

PJ Hall is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.