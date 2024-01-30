Payton, Kent State Golden Flashes take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks

Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-10, 4-4 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-10, 3-5 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-10, 4-4 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-10, 3-5 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -8; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Darweshi Hunter and the Miami (OH) RedHawks take on Chris Payton and the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday.

The Golden Flashes are 5-5 on their home court. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The RedHawks have gone 4-4 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks fourth in the MAC allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Kent State averages 77.8 points, 6.5 more per game than the 71.3 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 73.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 74.5 Kent State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton is averaging 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

Bryce Bultman is averaging 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.