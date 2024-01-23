Patterson scores 23, Charlotte knocks off UAB 76-70

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson scored 23 points, Dishon Jackson added 21 and Charlotte beat UAB 76-70 on Tuesday…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson scored 23 points, Dishon Jackson added 21 and Charlotte beat UAB 76-70 on Tuesday night for its sixth victory in a row.

Patterson also contributed five assists for the 49ers (12-7, 6-1 American Athletic Conference). Jackson was 7 of 8 and 7 of 10 from the free throw line. Igor Milicic Jr. had 15 points and shot 4 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Alejandro led the Blazers (12-7, 4-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Yaxel Lendeborg added 11 points for UAB. In addition, Eric Gaines finished with 10 points, four assists and two steals.

Jackson scored 10 points in the first half and Charlotte went into the break trailing 38-28. Patterson scored 17 points in the second half.

