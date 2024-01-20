Patterson leads Charlotte against North Texas after 22-point performance

North Texas Mean Green (11-5, 4-0 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (10-7, 4-1 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (11-5, 4-0 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (10-7, 4-1 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -1.5; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on the North Texas Mean Green after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 22 points in Charlotte’s 81-79 overtime win over the Rice Owls.

The 49ers are 7-1 in home games. Charlotte averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Mean Green have gone 4-0 against AAC opponents. North Texas is fourth in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Allen averaging 3.2.

Charlotte averages 69.4 points, 11.0 more per game than the 58.4 North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is averaging 10.2 points for the 49ers. Patterson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Rubin Jones is averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.