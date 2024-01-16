Patterson, Graves lead Charlotte to 81-79 OT win over Rice

HOUSTON (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson scored 22 points and Nik Graves scored six in the overtime and Charlotte beat Rice…

HOUSTON (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson scored 22 points and Nik Graves scored six in the overtime and Charlotte beat Rice 81-79 on Tuesday night.

Patterson also had five rebounds for the 49ers (10-7, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Dishon Jackson scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Graves was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Owls (6-11, 0-4) were led by Travis Evee, who posted 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Rice also got 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from Max Fiedler. Mekhi Mason also had 14 points, seven assists and two steals.

Both teams play on Saturday. Charlotte hosts North Texas and Rice travels to play Temple.

