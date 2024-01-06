Patterson and Charlotte take down Florida Atlantic 70-68

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson scored 16 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with two seconds…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson scored 16 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with two seconds left as Charlotte defeated Florida Atlantic 70-68 on Saturday night.

Patterson shot 6 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the 49ers (7-7, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Igor Milicic Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Nik Graves shot 2 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Johnell Davis finished with 20 points for the Owls (11-4, 1-1). Florida Atlantic also got 19 points from Nicholas Boyd. In addition, Alijah Martin had eight points.

Charlotte’s next game is Wednesday against Tulsa at home. Florida Atlantic visits Tulane on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

