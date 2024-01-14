Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Pascarelli scores 23 as…

Pascarelli scores 23 as Marist beats Rider 83-60

The Associated Press

January 14, 2024, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 23 points as Marist beat Rider 83-60 on Sunday.

Pascarelli was 9 of 13 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Red Foxes (8-6, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Max Allen added 20 points and had six rebounds. Jadin Collins finished with 14 points, while adding three steals.

Allen Powell scored 15 points for the Broncs (5-12, 2-4). TJ Weeks Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up