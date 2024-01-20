Parolin leads Lehigh against American after 20-point showing

American Eagles (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-12, 1-4 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

American Eagles (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-12, 1-4 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts the American Eagles after Dominic Parolin scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 71-69 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-4 on their home court. Lehigh ranks third in the Patriot League with 13.6 assists per game led by Jalin Sinclair averaging 2.5.

The Eagles are 4-1 against conference opponents. American averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Lehigh scores 73.9 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 71.7 American allows. American has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Matt Rogers is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

