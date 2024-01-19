Parolin leads Lehigh against American after 20-point performance

American Eagles (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-12, 1-4 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts the American Eagles after Dominic Parolin scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 71-69 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-4 on their home court. Lehigh has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 4-1 in conference matchups. American has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Lehigh’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game American gives up. American has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalin Sinclair is averaging 9.6 points for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Matt Rogers is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

