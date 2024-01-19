Live Radio
Parker’s 18 lead Idaho State over Idaho 64-59

The Associated Press

January 19, 2024, 12:03 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brayden Parker’s 18 points helped Idaho State defeat Idaho 64-59 on Thursday.

Parker also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bengals (7-11, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Maleek Arington scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Kiree Huie and Miguel Tomley scored 12 points apiece.

The Vandals (7-10, 1-3) were led in scoring by Quinn Denker, who finished with 14 points, five assists and two steals. Idaho also got 13 points and six rebounds from Tyler Linhardt. Julius Mims also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

