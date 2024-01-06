Parker’s 14, Arington’s game-winner lead Idaho State over Omaha, 63-62

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brayden Parker led Idaho State with 14 points and Maleek Arington scored the game-winning layup with…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brayden Parker led Idaho State with 14 points and Maleek Arington scored the game-winning layup with three seconds remaining as the Bengals beat Omaha 63-62 on Saturday night.

Parker shot 5 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bengals (5-10). Isaiah Griffin added nine points while going 3 of 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and grabbed six rebounds. Kiree Huie was 4-of-8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points. The Bengals ended a six-game slide with the victory.

The Mavericks (8-9, 1-1) were led by Marquel Sutton, who posted 17 points and two steals. JJ White added 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for Omaha. In addition, Frankie Fidler had 11 points and four assists.

