Parker, Taylor score 15 each, NC State rolls past Virginia 76-60

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dennis Parker Jr. and Jayden Taylor scored 15 points each and North Carolina State defeated Virginia 76-60 on Saturday in the conference home opener for the Wolfpack.

NC State, 3-0 in the ACC for the first time since the 2012-13 season, got 14 points, six rebounds and three assists from DJ Horne.

The Wolfpack (11-3 overall) led 35-28 at halftime then opened the second half on an 11-4 run in which Parker scored four points and Horne hit a 3-pointer to give them a 46-32 lead at the first media timeout.

The lead reached 21 when MJ Rice hit a 3-pointer and Michael O’Connell followed with a three-point play with 11:49 to go. The Cavaliers trailed 60-39 and were headed toward another blowout loss on the road. The Cavaliers are 2-4 away from home and 0-3 in true road games with 20-point losses to Wisconsin, Memphis and Notre Dame; and now 16 points in this one.

Isaac McKneely had 18 points and Ryan Dunn scored 16 points to go with seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (11-4, 2-2). Reece Beekman had 12 points and 10 assists.

Virginia led 19-15 before Dennis Parker Jr. hit a 3-pointer and DJ Horne followed with a jumper to put NC State ahead by one. Andrew Rohde scored to put Virginia back on top, then Morsell’s 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes left in the half gave the Wolfpack a lead they would hold for the remainder of the game.

