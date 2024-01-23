Parker leads Saint Louis against Davidson after 21-point game

Davidson Wildcats (11-7, 1-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-10, 1-4 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (11-7, 1-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-10, 1-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Sincere Parker scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 85-61 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Billikens are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Louis is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in A-10 play. Davidson is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Louis is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 72.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 76.7 Saint Louis gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is averaging 16.1 points for the Billikens.

David Skogman is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

