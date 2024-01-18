Parker, Idaho State Bengals to host Mims and the Idaho Vandals

Idaho Vandals (7-9, 1-2 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-11, 1-3 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (7-9, 1-2 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-11, 1-3 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Idaho State and Idaho face off on Thursday.

The Bengals are 4-2 on their home court. Idaho State is second in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Vandals are 1-2 in conference games. Idaho has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Idaho State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 70.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the 68.5 Idaho State allows to opponents.

The Bengals and Vandals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleek Arington is averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bengals. Brayden Parker is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Quinn Denker is averaging 12.2 points for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.