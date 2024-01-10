Parker and the Idaho State Bengals visit conference foe Portland State

Idaho State Bengals (5-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (5-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaelen Allen and the Portland State Vikings host Brayden Parker and the Idaho State Bengals in Big Sky action.

The Vikings have gone 4-0 in home games. Portland State scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Bengals are 0-2 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Portland State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Portland State gives up.

The Vikings and Bengals square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib is averaging 9.2 points for the Vikings. Allen is averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games for Portland State.

Maleek Arington is averaging 9.7 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bengals. Parker is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

