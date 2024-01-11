Panopio leads CSU Bakersfield against UCSB after 23-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-9, 0-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (8-6, 1-3 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-9, 0-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (8-6, 1-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -8.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits the UCSB Gauchos after Dalph Panopio scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 78-67 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos are 5-2 in home games. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Ajay Mitchell averaging 12.0.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

UCSB’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 69.4 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 73.7 UCSB gives up to opponents.

The Gauchos and Roadrunners match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 19.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 16.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Roadrunners. Ugnius Jarusevicius is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

