Pack scores 25, Miami pulls away in 2nd half for 95-82 win over No. 16 Clemson

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half, Matthew Cleveland and Norchad Omier each added 23 and Miami beat No. 16 Clemson 95-82 on Wednesday night to improve to 9-0 at home.

Kyshawn George and Bensley Joseph each added 12 for the Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Pack scored 13 of Miami’s points in a 21-6 run that gave the Hurricanes a nine-point lead with 10 minutes left.

Joseph Girard III scored 18 points and PJ Hall scored 17 before fouling out for Clemson (11-2, 1-1). Chase Hunter scored 16 for the Tigers — who led by six at the half, by eight early in the second half.

Miami pulled away in the second half, making 12 of 14 shots in an 11-minute stretch and shooting 21 for 28 in the final 20 minutes.

SETON HALL 61, No. 23 PROVIDENCE 57

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dre Davis scored 17 points and Kadary Richmond added 16 points as Seton Hall defeated Providence.

Save for a brief stretch in the second half, the Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) held the lead over the final 28 minutes. Dylan Addae-Wusu finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Al-Amir Dawes also added 12 points.

Josh Oduro led Providence (11-3, 2-1) with a game-high 23 points while Devin Carter had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Bryce Hopkins, the Friars’ second-leading scorer, needed to be helped off the court after going down near midcourt with 14:59 remaining. He did not return.

