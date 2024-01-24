Pacific visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Mahaney’s 22-point performance

Pacific Tigers (6-14, 0-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-6, 5-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (6-14, 0-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-6, 5-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on the Pacific Tigers after Aidan Mahaney scored 22 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 77-60 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Gaels are 8-3 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-5 in conference matchups. Pacific has a 2-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The Gaels and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mahaney is averaging 14.7 points for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Judson Martindale is averaging 10.4 points for the Tigers. Moe Odum is averaging 11 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

