Pacific visits Portland after Hallums’ 25-point game

Pacific Tigers (6-10, 0-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (6-9) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits the…

Pacific Tigers (6-10, 0-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (6-9)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits the Portland Pilots after Lesown Hallums scored 25 points in Pacific’s 92-88 overtime loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Pilots have gone 5-2 at home. Portland is sixth in the WCC with 14.2 assists per game led by Tyler Robertson averaging 3.9.

The Tigers are 0-1 in WCC play. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC with 28.4 rebounds per game led by Cam Denson averaging 5.1.

Portland is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Portland has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

The Pilots and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Tyler Harris is shooting 42.5% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

Judson Martindale is shooting 46.4% and averaging 10.5 points for the Tigers. Moe Odum is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.