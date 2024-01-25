Pacific visits Mahaney and Saint Mary’s (CA)

Pacific Tigers (6-14, 0-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-6, 5-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pacific Tigers (6-14, 0-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-6, 5-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -27; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays the Pacific Tigers after Aidan Mahaney scored 22 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 77-60 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Gaels are 8-3 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the best team in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.7 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Tigers have gone 0-5 against WCC opponents. Pacific has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The Gaels and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 11 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Mahaney is averaging 14.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Moe Odum is averaging 9.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.