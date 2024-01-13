Pacific visits Loyola Marymount, aims to end road losing streak

Pacific Tigers (6-12, 0-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-9, 0-2 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (6-12, 0-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-9, 0-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hits the road against Loyola Marymount looking to stop its seven-game road slide.

The Lions are 5-5 on their home court. Loyola Marymount has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 0-3 in conference games. Pacific is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 66.8 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 69.4 Loyola Marymount allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Lions. Will Johnston is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Moe Odum is averaging 8.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Nicquel Blake is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.