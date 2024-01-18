Pacific Tigers take on the Santa Clara Broncos on 4-game losing streak

Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 3-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-13, 0-4 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 3-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-13, 0-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -11; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific enters the matchup with Santa Clara after losing four games in a row.

The Tigers are 5-5 in home games. Pacific allows 76.4 points and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 3-1 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Francisco Caffaro averaging 2.3.

Pacific is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Santa Clara allows to opponents. Santa Clara averages 75.2 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 76.4 Pacific gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Broncos match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is averaging 8.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Tigers. Cam Denson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Adama Bal is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

