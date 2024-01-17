Pacific takes on Santa Clara in conference matchup

Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 3-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-13, 0-4 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 3-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-13, 0-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Adama Bal and the Santa Clara Broncos take on Moe Odum and the Pacific Tigers in WCC play.

The Tigers have gone 5-5 at home. Pacific is fourth in the WCC with 14.5 assists per game led by Odum averaging 4.8.

The Broncos are 3-1 in WCC play. Santa Clara is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Pacific’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The Tigers and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odum is averaging 8.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Tigers. Nicquel Blake is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Bal is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

