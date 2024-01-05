Pacific takes on Portland after Hallums’ 25-point showing

Pacific Tigers (6-10, 0-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (6-9) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits the…

Pacific Tigers (6-10, 0-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (6-9)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits the Portland Pilots after Lesown Hallums scored 25 points in Pacific’s 92-88 overtime loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Pilots have gone 5-2 in home games. Portland allows 77.8 points and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-1 in WCC play. Pacific is ninth in the WCC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Williams averaging 4.1.

Portland is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Portland gives up.

The Pilots and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Judson Martindale is averaging 10.5 points for the Tigers. Moe Odum is averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.