Pacific hosts Ike and Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-15, 0-6 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-15, 0-6 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays the Pacific Tigers after Graham Ike scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 77-72 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 5-6 at home. Pacific is ninth in the WCC scoring 65.0 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in WCC play. Gonzaga is third in college basketball scoring 43.4 points per game in the paint led by Ike averaging 9.4.

Pacific’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 8.2 more points per game (85.1) than Pacific gives up (76.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.2 points.

Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.