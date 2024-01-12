Pacific faces Loyola Marymount for conference showdown

Pacific Tigers (6-12, 0-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-9, 0-2 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (6-12, 0-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-9, 0-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Moe Odum and the Pacific Tigers visit Dominick Harris and the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday.

The Lions are 5-5 on their home court. Loyola Marymount has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 0-3 in WCC play. Pacific gives up 76.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.3 points per game.

Loyola Marymount scores 72.9 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 76.1 Pacific allows. Pacific has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

The Lions and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Lions. Will Johnston is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Judson Martindale is averaging 10.3 points for the Tigers. Tyler Beard is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.