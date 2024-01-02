Owusu-Anane, Brown Bears to host Long, Vermont Catamounts

Vermont Catamounts (9-5) at Brown Bears (4-10) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4; over/under…

Vermont Catamounts (9-5) at Brown Bears (4-10)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont heads to Brown for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Bears are 2-2 on their home court. Brown is the Ivy League leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 8.4.

The Catamounts are 2-3 on the road. Vermont is eighth in the America East scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Shamir Bogues averaging 8.5.

Brown is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 73.4 points per game, 2.1 more than the 71.3 Brown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 19.4 points for the Bears. Owusu-Anane is averaging 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Brown.

Bogues is averaging 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

