Otieno scores 23 to lead Quinnipiac over Manhattan 76-59

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Otieno had 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 76-59 victory against Manhattan on Sunday.

Otieno added nine rebounds and four steals for the Bobcats (11-4, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Savion Lewis added 15 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and seven assists. Amarri Tice shot 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Jaspers (4-9, 1-3) were led by Seydou Traore, who recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Logan Padgett added 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Manhattan. In addition, Jaden Winston finished with nine points and five assists. The loss was the Jaspers’ sixth in a row.

