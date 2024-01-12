Otieno and Quinnipiac host Marist

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-4, 3-1 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-5, 2-1 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-4, 3-1 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-5, 2-1 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Marist Red Foxes after Paul Otieno scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 76-59 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-1 at home. Marist has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 3-1 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac averages 14.9 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Savion Lewis with 7.9.

Marist averages 65.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 72.5 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Marist allows.

The Red Foxes and Bobcats match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is averaging 12.4 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marist.

Matt Balanc is averaging 18.7 points for the Bobcats. Otieno is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

