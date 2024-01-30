Osobor scores 31 points to lead No. 17 Utah State past San Jose State 82-61

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Great Osobor scored 31 points to lead No. 17 Utah State to an 82-61 victory over…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Great Osobor scored 31 points to lead No. 17 Utah State to an 82-61 victory over San Jose State on Tuesday night.

Osobor had his third 30-point game of the season to help the Aggies (19-2, 7-1 Mountain West) win their third straight game. Ian Martinez had 16 points, and Darius Brown II added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah State shot 60% from the field and outrebounded the Spartans 39-25.

MJ Amey led San Jose State with 14 points and Alvaro Cardenas had 11. The Spartans (8-13, 1-7) scored 15 points off 14 forced turnovers but shot just 39% from the floor.

San Jose State took advantage of some sloppiness from Utah State and seized a 15-10 lead after scoring eight points off five early turnovers. Amey accounted for three of the Spartans’ first five baskets.

Utah State erased the deficit and surged in front late in the first half while San Jose State endured a cold spell on offense. The Spartans made one basket over a 5 1/2-minute stretch. Osobor had no trouble finding a rhythm on the other end. He punctuated a 10-2 run with back-to-back baskets that gave the Aggies a 35-26 lead.

Osobor picked up where he left off in the second half and scored three of Utah State’s first five baskets after halftime. With the junior forward going to the rim, the Aggies used a 12-0 run to extend their lead to 53-36.

Osobor went 9 for 15 from the field and 13 of 19 at the foul line. He accounted for all of Utah State’s free-throw attempts until Josh Uduje made a pair with 2:52 left.

BIG PICTURE

San Jose State lost to a Mountain West opponent by double digits for a third consecutive game and closed out January with one win in eight games.

Utah State has won 31 straight home games against San Jose State dating to 1982. The Aggies have lost just three times in the last 40 meetings.

UP NEXT

San Jose State visits Nevada on Friday.

Utah State visits San Diego State on Saturday.

