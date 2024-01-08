Osobor leads Utah State against Wyoming after 20-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (8-7, 1-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (14-1, 2-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (8-7, 1-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (14-1, 2-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the Wyoming Cowboys after Great Osobor scored 20 points in Utah State’s 77-72 win over the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies have gone 7-0 in home games. Utah State is second in the MWC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Osobor averaging 6.5.

The Cowboys are 1-1 in MWC play. Wyoming has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah State makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Wyoming averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Cowboys face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Brown II averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Osobor is shooting 54.5% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Sam Griffin is averaging 18.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.