Osobor leads Utah State against No. 13 Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on the No. 13 Colorado State Rams after Great Osobor scored 32 points in Utah State’s 88-60 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Aggies have gone 6-0 at home. Utah State is the top team in the MWC averaging 43.3 points in the paint. Osobor leads the Aggies with 13.0.

The Rams are 1-0 in conference matchups. Colorado State ranks third in college basketball with 20.6 assists per game led by Isaiah Stevens averaging 7.4.

Utah State makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Colorado State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is scoring 18.4 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Utah State.

Stevens is averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Nique Clifford is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.