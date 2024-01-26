Osobor leads No. 18 Utah State against Boise State after 20-point showing

Utah State Aggies (17-2, 5-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-5, 5-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (17-2, 5-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-5, 5-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Utah State visits the Boise State Broncos after Great Osobor scored 20 points in Utah State’s 83-62 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 9-1 on their home court. Boise State is fifth in the MWC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 3.7.

The Aggies are 5-1 in MWC play. Utah State is second in the MWC with 17.5 assists per game led by Darius Brown II averaging 7.1.

Boise State scores 73.5 points, 5.5 more per game than the 68.0 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Boise State gives up.

The Broncos and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Stanley is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Brown is averaging 10.7 points, 7.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Osobor is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

