Osobor and No. 20 Utah State host New Mexico

Utah State Aggies (16-1, 4-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-3, 2-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (16-1, 4-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-3, 2-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Utah State plays the New Mexico Lobos after Great Osobor scored 24 points in Utah State’s 87-86 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

The Lobos have gone 9-0 at home. New Mexico averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 14-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Aggies are 4-0 in MWC play. Utah State is third in the MWC giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

New Mexico averages 82.6 points, 16.1 more per game than the 66.5 Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The Lobos and Aggies square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 16.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Osobor is scoring 18.9 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Aggies: 10-0, averaging 82.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.