Stanford’s VanDerveer ties Krzyzewski’s college wins record, as Cardinal down Oregon 88-63

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer tied Mike Krzyzewski as the winningest coach in college basketball history with her…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer tied Mike Krzyzewski as the winningest coach in college basketball history with her 1,202nd victory Friday night, guiding the No. 8 Cardinal past Oregon 88-63 while losing leading scorer Cameron Brink for the final three quarters with a leg injury.

VanDerveer can set the record Sunday, when she goes for 1,203 as Stanford (16-2, 5-1 Pac-12) hosts Oregon State.

Cardinal players hugged their smiling coach and lifted her up in celebration after the teams shook hands. The 70-year-old VanDerveer is in her 38th season at Stanford and 45th as a college coach.

Kiki Iriafen had 21 points on 10-for-17 shooting, 15 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots as the Cardinal bounced back from a 71-59 loss at then-No. 5 Colorado on Sunday.

Chance Gray contributed 19 points and five assists to lead the Ducks (11-8, 2-4).

No. 5 UCLA 76, No. 3 COLORADO 68

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 22 points and Lauren Betts added 20 as UCLA overcame an early nine-point deficit to beat Colorado.

The Bruins (15-1, 4-1 Pac-12) rebounded from a loss to Southern California earlier in the week that knocked them from the unbeaten ranks and dropped them from No. 2 in the country. They handed the Buffaloes (15-2, 5-1) their first loss at home.

The crowd of 11,338 was a record for a women’s game at Colorado and represented the team’s first sellout since March 17, 1995. Only two men’s games have drawn bigger crowds to the arena, which opened in 1979.

Jaylyn Sherrod led four Buffs in double figures with 17 points.

No. 20 UTAH 78, No. 6 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 58

SALT TAKE CITY, (AP) — Alissa Pili scored a season-high 37 points and had six rebounds to lead Utah to a victory over Southern California.

Pili shot 13 of 16 from the field including 5 of 6 on 3 pointers. Matyson Wilke added 12 points off the bench.

JuJu Watkins led USC with 26 points and McKenzie Forbes added 11. The Trojans (13-2, 3-2 Pac-12) struggled on offense, shooting 36% from the field and going 7 of 14 from the free throw line.

Utah (13-5, 3-3) led 41-38 early in the third quarter but went on a 14-2 run late in the quarter to pull into 61-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.