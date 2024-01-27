Osborne leads the way as No. 2 UCLA pulls away in 3rd quarter for 62-44 win over Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 17 points and Londynn Jones added 13 to lead No. 2 UCLA to…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 17 points and Londynn Jones added 13 to lead No. 2 UCLA to a 62-44 win over Washington on Friday night.

UCLA (16-2, 5-2 Pac-12) had lost two of its last three games before beating the Huskies. With a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, UCLA went on a 10-0 run late to build a 60-40 lead.

Washington (12-6, 2-5) has lost six of its last seven games. Dalayah Daniels had a team-high 14 points and Elle Ladine added 13.

UCLA and Washington were both cold from the field in the first half. The Bruins made just 8 of 39 shots (20.5%) in the first half while Washington made just 30%.

The Bruins turned it around in the second half, making 15 of 36 shots. The Bruins outscored the Huskies 23-15 in the third quarter to take a 46-36 lead.

No. 25 OREGON STATE 68, No. 3 COLORADO 62

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Donovyn Hunter and Talia von Oelhoffen each scored 16 points to lead Oregon State to a victory over Colorado.

Raegan Beers, Oregon State’s leading scorer, had just six points but grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for the Beavers (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12), who improved to 13-0 at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State had three close losses on the road against teams ranked in the top 10 this season before defeating Colorado.

Jaylynn Sherrod led the Buffaloes (16-3, 6-2) with 19 points. Her 3-pointer with 9.1 seconds left cut the lead to 66-62, but Colorado could not get closer.

Aaronette Vonleh, Colorado’s leading scorer, was in foul trouble most of the game and finished with 12 points.

No. 6 STANFORD 80, ARIZONA STATE 50

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Cameron Brink scored 20 points with 16 rebounds and Stanford easily handled Arizona State.

Hannah Jump had 13 points as Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer won her 1,204th game, extending her NCAA career record for victories in both women’s and men’s programs.

It was Iriafen’s 10th double-double of the season and the 42nd career double-double for Brink as the Cardinal (18-2, 7-1 Pac-12) won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Jalyn Brown scored 17 points and Trayanna Crisp had 16 for the Sun Devils (9-11, 1-7), whose victory at Washington last week broke a six-game losing streak.

No. 11 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 70, WASHINGTON STATE 62

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 29 points with seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks and held off Washington State.

McKenzie Forbes added 22 points for the Trojans (14-3, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference), who ended a two-game losing streak. Watkins, a freshman who missed one game this season, has led USC in scoring in every game she has played.

Tara Wallack scored 21 points for the Cougars (14-6, 3-4) and Eleonora Villa had 12. Leading scorers Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete, who both average 14-plus points, combined for 13.

No. 16 UTAH 58, OREGON 48

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored all 16 of her points in the second half and Utah rallied to defeat Oregon for the 1,000th win in program history.

Pili had all 12 of the Utes’ points in the fourth quarter until her teammates contributed three free throws in the closing seconds. Chance Gray had nine of Oregon’s points in the fourth, with her 3-pointer pulling the Ducks within 51-48 with 3:38 to play but they missed their last four shots and had three turnovers.

Maty Wilke had 11 points off the bench for the Utes (15-5, 5-3 Pac-12 Conference) and Jenna Johnson had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Phillipina Kyei had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Ducks (11-10, 2-6), who played without leading scorer Grace VanSlooten. Gray had 18 points.

__ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.