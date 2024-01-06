Oregon visits Cluff and Washington State

Oregon Ducks (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon Ducks (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts the Oregon Ducks after Oscar Cluff scored 20 points in Washington State’s 65-58 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cougars are 8-0 on their home court. Washington State scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Ducks are 3-0 in conference games. Oregon averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Washington State scores 74.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 70.5 Oregon allows. Oregon averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Washington State gives up.

The Cougars and Ducks match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is shooting 59.1% and averaging 14.5 points for the Cougars. Myles Rice is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Jackson Shelstad is shooting 50.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Ducks. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.