Oregon State visits Washington after Pope’s 20-point outing

Oregon State Beavers (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (8-6, 0-3 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits the Washington Huskies after Jordan Pope scored 20 points in Oregon State’s 65-58 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Huskies are 6-2 on their home court. Washington averages 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Beavers are 1-2 in conference games. Oregon State has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington averages 81.9 points, 13.0 more per game than the 68.9 Oregon State allows. Oregon State has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Beavers square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 20.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Pope is averaging 17.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 83.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

