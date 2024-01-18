Oregon State visits Utah following Pope’s 21-point showing

Oregon State Beavers (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oregon State Beavers (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -15; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits the Utah Utes after Jordan Pope scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 88-84 overtime loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Utes are 10-0 in home games. Utah averages 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Beavers are 1-4 in conference games. Oregon State averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Utah averages 80.5 points, 9.8 more per game than the 70.7 Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Utah gives up.

The Utes and Beavers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollie Worster is averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Utes. Branden Carlson is averaging 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Utah.

Pope is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 18.1 points and 3.7 assists. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.