Oregon State visits Colorado following Williams’ 23-point game

Oregon State Beavers (9-8, 1-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon State Beavers (9-8, 1-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -16; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the Oregon State Beavers after Cody Williams scored 23 points in Colorado’s 86-70 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Buffaloes have gone 11-0 in home games. Colorado is sixth in the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Beavers are 1-5 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Colorado gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 9.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Buffaloes. KJ Simpson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jordan Pope averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.