Oregon State plays Arizona State after Pope’s 31-point performance

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (10-9, 2-6 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jordan Pope scored 31 points in Oregon State’s 83-80 win against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Beavers are 10-2 on their home court. Oregon State is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Sun Devils are 5-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Frankie Collins averaging 7.3.

Oregon State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.1 steals for the Sun Devils. Adam Miller is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

