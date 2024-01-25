Oregon State hosts Larsson and No. 9 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-9, 1-6 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arizona Wildcats (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-9, 1-6 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Pelle Larsson scored 22 points in Arizona’s 77-71 win over the UCLA Bruins.

The Beavers have gone 9-2 at home. Oregon State gives up 71.9 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 44.1 rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 9.2.

Oregon State is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Arizona allows to opponents. Arizona averages 18.0 more points per game (89.9) than Oregon State allows (71.9).

The Beavers and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Caleb Love is averaging 18.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Kylan Boswell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

