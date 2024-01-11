Oregon State hosts Jones and Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (7-7, 2-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stanford Cardinal (7-7, 2-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits the Oregon State Beavers after Mike Jones scored 23 points in Stanford’s 93-79 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Beavers are 9-1 on their home court. Oregon State is third in the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Cardinal are 2-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford has a 4-6 record against teams above .500.

Oregon State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Beavers. Jordan Pope is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Maxime Raynaud is shooting 54.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Cardinal. Brandon Angel is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.