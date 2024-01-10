Oregon State faces Stanford following Pope’s 29-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (7-7, 2-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (7-7, 2-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces the Stanford Cardinal after Jordan Pope scored 29 points in Oregon State’s 79-72 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Beavers are 9-1 in home games. Oregon State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinal have gone 2-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 9.4.

Oregon State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oregon State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is scoring 17.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Raynaud is averaging 13.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Cardinal. Brandon Angel is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

