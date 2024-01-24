Oregon plays Arizona State following Couisnard’s 26-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-7, 5-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (13-5, 5-2 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-7, 5-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (13-5, 5-2 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jermaine Couisnard scored 26 points in Oregon’s 80-77 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Ducks have gone 9-0 in home games. Oregon is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 78.2 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Sun Devils are 5-2 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

Oregon makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Arizona State averages 69.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 72.8 Oregon gives up to opponents.

The Ducks and Sun Devils meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Couisnard is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Oregon.

Frankie Collins is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Adam Miller is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.