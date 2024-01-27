Oregon hosts Love and No. 9 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (14-5, 6-2 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (14-5, 6-2 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon Ducks after Caleb Love scored 23 points in Arizona’s 83-80 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks have gone 10-0 at home. Oregon ranks sixth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona ranks second in the Pac-12 with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 5.6.

Oregon scores 78.3 points, 6.1 more per game than the 72.2 Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Oregon gives up.

The Ducks and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Kylan Boswell is averaging 9.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Love is averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.